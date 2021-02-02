Advertisement

Former Bamberg County official’s bond revoked over sex charges

Kerry Trent Kinard
By Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Accused of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, former Bamberg County official Trent Kinard’s $75,000 bond was revoked Tuesday after he was served additional warrants last week.

The additional warrants list offenses of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, disseminating obscene material to someone under 18 and committing or attempting a lewd act upon a child.

Under his $75,000 bond, Kinard was not allowed to be in Bamberg County and had to stay with family in Richland County.

Kinard was also not allowed to have any contact with the alleged victim and had to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Previously, agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Kinard on charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor first degree, attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, assault and battery first degree and two counts of dissemination of obscene material.

Separately, he faces federal charges of making false statements while attempting to buy a gun.

