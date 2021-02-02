Advertisement

Augusta Regional Airport regains nonstop service to D.C

By Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Direct flights will soon resume between Augusta Regional Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, officials announced Tuesday.

The American Airlines flights will begin Feb. 11.

The service began Jan. 7, 2020, and experienced steady growth, Augusta Regional said.

However, it was temporarily suspended in spring due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on travel.

MORE | 950 Delta passengers banned for violating company’s mask mandate

The reinstated service will begin at four days per week on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

Arrival times in Augusta will be 11:56 a.m. and departure times for Washington will be 1:31 p.m.

Days will be added in April, the airport said.

The plane will be a 50-seat Embraer regional jet.

Washington is perhaps the region’s most important destination directly connecting local cyber, military, political and business entities to the U.S capital region, said Herbert Judon Jr., Augusta Regional executive director.

“I can’t reiterate enough the significance of this flight,” Judon said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera
Georgia police chief, officer are out after racist video is revealed
Monishia Courtney
Suspect sent from Florida after arrest in Aiken nightclub slaying
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Attorney Bobby Christine of North Georgia resigned on Feb. 1.
Bobby Christine resigns from one U.S. attorney role; first assistant to take over
Coronavirus has been mutating.
Why new COVID-19 strains in two-state region could be ‘tip of an iceberg’

Latest News

Authorities think this vehicle is connected to a robbery on Feb. 1, 2021, at the Walmart on...
Deputies seek suspect in robbery at Augusta Walmart
Kids and COVID-19
COVID-19 complication in kids raises concern in South Carolina
Bodycam footage, recorded over the summer but discovered in the last week, led to the...
Ga. mayor addresses police chief’s exit, officer’s firing over racist comments
meditation
Longtime Aiken County Probate Judge Sue Roe dies at 77