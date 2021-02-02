Augusta Regional Airport regains nonstop service to D.C

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Direct flights will soon resume between Augusta Regional Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, officials announced Tuesday.

The American Airlines flights will begin Feb. 11.

The service began Jan. 7, 2020, and experienced steady growth, Augusta Regional said.

However, it was temporarily suspended in spring due to the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on travel.

The reinstated service will begin at four days per week on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays.

Arrival times in Augusta will be 11:56 a.m. and departure times for Washington will be 1:31 p.m.

Days will be added in April, the airport said.

The plane will be a 50-seat Embraer regional jet.

Washington is perhaps the region’s most important destination directly connecting local cyber, military, political and business entities to the U.S capital region, said Herbert Judon Jr., Augusta Regional executive director.

“I can’t reiterate enough the significance of this flight,” Judon said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.