Advertisement

Augusta Commission addresses growing homelessness initiatives

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis asked for an update on the homelessness initiative from the group Finding a Way Home during today’s commission meeting.

Chief Patrick Clayton presented the update on the two-year initiative. He says the committee has only met once since the pandemic began.

MORE: How leaders are tackling surge in Augusta homelessness

After being questioned by District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson, Clayton said,“a couple” of people have been assisted and found a home.

He went on to say about 85 percent of the homeless population they’ve come in contact with have alcohol or drug addictions and/or mental health issues. And it often takes them 10 to 20 times to approach them before they agree to receive help.

Clayton also spoke on a discussion with Sheriff Richard Roundtree about opening a warming shelter due to the Salvation Army shelter being nearly full.

As for action taken today, Commissioners Johnson and Dennis Williams of District 2 will form a task force to address homelessness in the city and what can be done.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera
Georgia police chief, officer are out after racist video is revealed
Monishia Courtney
Suspect sent from Florida after arrest in Aiken nightclub slaying
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44
Attorney Bobby Christine of North Georgia resigned on Feb. 1.
Bobby Christine resigns from one U.S. attorney role; first assistant to take over
Coronavirus has been mutating.
Why new COVID-19 strains in two-state region could be ‘tip of an iceberg’

Latest News

Augusta Judicial Circuit: to split or not to split
Attorney calls for commission to slow down judicial circuit split process
Leaders address homeless population
Leaders address homeless population
Apple watch helps save local man's life
Apple watch helps save local man's life
I-TEAM: With skyrocketing gun sales, ammo becomes a much-needed commodity
I-TEAM: With skyrocketing gun sales, ammo becomes a much-needed commodity