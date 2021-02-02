Advertisement

Attorney calls for commission to slow down judicial circuit split process

Augusta Judicial Circuit: to split or not to split
By Kennedi Harris
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - During the commission meeting, Attorney Adam King spoke on the push to split the Augusta Judicial Circuit.

King said it was a “bad idea” and stated committee research found the counties have closed more cases than opened during the pandemic while staying together.

King also argued that Richmond County would lose $1.1 million in the event of a split, Columbia County would lose $1.6 million and Burke County would lose $400,000. This financial lost would be the result of an increase in operations costs.

King asked the commission to slow down the process to consider the financial burden.

News 12 will provide more updates on the judicial decisions as the discussion continues.

