An Apple Watch may have saved the life of an Evans man

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a token example of technology becoming more and more impressive, but an Evans man’s Apple Watch was a lifesaver.

Keith Simpson, 43, has a wife, two teens, and a love of photography.

“I took up photography when I wanted to get healthier because it forced me to get out of the house and walk around,” Simpson said.

But when he started feeling off one day in November.

“I turned to my wife and I didn’t even have to ask her, she already saw how flushed I looked,” Simpson said.

He turned to his Apple Watch.

“When I looked down at my watch, it looked like my heart rate had dropped well below what I usually am at,” Simpson said.

Using his watch and a blood pressure monitor he had at home, Simpson called his doctor who told him to get to the hospital immediately.

“They found out that I have blood clots. Not just one. I had like seven,” Simpson said.

“At that point, he was like I’m glad you came in today because if you had not come in, things could have very well turned out differently.”

After some medicine and careful observation, Simpson is clot free and credits his Apple Watch with saving his life.

“As soon as I got out of the hospital, maybe like a few weeks later, my wife gave me my Christmas present early, which is a new watch.”

Simpson has a message.

“You only have one chance to get it right, so take care of yourself now because there are no do-overs in your life,” Simpson said.

Simpson actually emailed Apple CEO Tim Cook to thank him for the company’s product, and the billionaire responded within 20 minutes.

“I’m so glad you sought medical attention and treatment,” Cook said. “Thanks for sharing your story with us—-it inspires us to keep pushing forward.”

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.