After building name postponed, here’s what to expect from today’s Augusta Commission meeting
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission will be back in session Tuesday.
Here’s what’s planned:
- City Administrator Odie Donald will be giving an update on the COVID-19 Augusta Forward plan.
- Donald is also requesting approval for a telework policy.
- There will be a discussion on vacation pay for public safety workers who were not able to use their paid time off last year.
- Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is also asking for an update on the homelessness initiative from the group Finding a Way Home.
In another city meeting Monday, officials put on hold a plan to name the city utilities building in honor of Thomas Wiedmeier.
He was a public servant in Augusta for more than 15 years, but died in August of complications from COVID-19.
There won’t be a decision until April on the building name.
