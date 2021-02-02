After building name postponed, here’s what to expect from today’s Augusta Commission meeting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission will be back in session Tuesday.

Here’s what’s planned:

City Administrator Odie Donald will be giving an update on the COVID-19 Augusta Forward plan.

Donald is also requesting approval for a telework policy.

There will be a discussion on vacation pay for public safety workers who were not able to use their paid time off last year.

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is also asking for an update on the homelessness initiative from the group Finding a Way Home.

In another city meeting Monday, officials put on hold a plan to name the city utilities building in honor of Thomas Wiedmeier.

He was a public servant in Augusta for more than 15 years, but died in August of complications from COVID-19.

There won’t be a decision until April on the building name.

