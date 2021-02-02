Advertisement

After building name postponed, here’s what to expect from today’s Augusta Commission meeting

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building
Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Commission will be back in session Tuesday.

Here’s what’s planned:

  • City Administrator Odie Donald will be giving an update on the COVID-19 Augusta Forward plan.
  • Donald is also requesting approval for a telework policy.
  • There will be a discussion on vacation pay for public safety workers who were not able to use their paid time off last year.
  • Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is also asking for an update on the homelessness initiative from the group Finding a Way Home.

In another city meeting Monday, officials put on hold a plan to name the city utilities building in honor of Thomas Wiedmeier.

He was a public servant in Augusta for more than 15 years, but died in August of complications from COVID-19.

There won’t be a decision until April on the building name.

