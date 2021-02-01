Advertisement

Holding two U.S. Attorney roles, Bobby Christine resigns from one

Attorney Bobby Christine of North Georgia resigned on Feb. 1.
Attorney Bobby Christine of North Georgia resigned on Feb. 1.((Source: U.S Attorney's Office))
By Tyria Goines
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While holding two U.S. Attorney roles, Bobby Christine has resigned from one he was assigned to by former President Donald Trump.

U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine formally resigned from his position as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia on Feb. 1.

Barry Paschal, public affairs officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Officem confirmed his resignation.

Bobby was sworn in as United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia back in 2017 after being nominated by former President Donald Trump and confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

On Jan. 4, 2021, he was named Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia by written order by Trump.

Christine will remain U.S. Attorney for the Southern District.

