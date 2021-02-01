Advertisement

Update: Where we stand on new COVID strains in the 2-state region

By Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few days after South Carolina saw its first case of the South Africa COVID-10 variant, experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report the state now also has its first case of the U.K. variant.

Officials say the patient is an adult from the Lowcountry area.

South Carolina is one of two states to have both those variants. But together, there are just three variant cases in the state.

More than 460 cases of the U.K. variant has been found in 32 states. eighteen of them are in Georgia.

Our I-Team obtained the counties where the U.K. variant has been found in the Peach State.

All nine counties are around the metro Atlanta area, and right now no cases have been confirmed in our area.

There Is a third variant from Brazil that health experts are watching out for.

Officials from Georgia and South Carolina have not reported a case of it yet.

“This is a wakeup call to all of us that as the virus attempts to evade pressure, we will continue to see mutants,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

As more mutations are found, health experts want to assure people the vaccines are still working.

MORE | What mask mandate means for travelers in the CSRA

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and WCSC

