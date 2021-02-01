Teens save sleeping Ga. woman when grease fire erupts

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two teens are credited for saving a woman who was sleeping when a grease fire erupted in the kitchen of a Lee County duplex.

The woman and some of her family will have to start over from scratch, but they’re alive.

Satarius Monson said she simply made a mistake that caused the accidental fire. She said she was cooking dinner, fell asleep, and the next thing she knew, her home was on fire. Food left cooking on the stove is a very common cause of house fires in South Georgia, officials say.

Luckily, her nephew, Calvorious Armstrong, and his friend, Malik Brakins, woke her up. The teens were outside when they saw smoke, and they kicked the door open to rouse her. She tried to put the fire out but it was too intense.

Monson said her smoke detector didn’t activate.

Once Monson and the teens escaped from the fire, they called 911. By the time Lee County Firefighters arrived, the flames were coming out the door and window.

“I lost everything when I came out of the house. I love my plants. I have a lot of plants. I said, ‘Oh, my God, my flowers!’ Then I saw my pictures, then I could hear everything breaking. I have a lot of mirrors, and I could just hear everything cracking,” Monson said.

Monson said her mother called Red Cross and they came before the fire trucks left, and gave her some vouchers for hotel rooms.

Monson has also created a GoFundMe page to try put some money together to find a new place.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.