Suspect sent from Florida after arrest in Aiken nightclub slaying

By Steve Byerly
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After her arrest in Florida last month, one of the suspects is now in local custody in connection with the Nov. 28 Seventh Lounge shooting in Aiken that killed a North Augusta resident and injured 14 others.

Arrested around 6:30 a.m. Jan. 19 were:

  • Tykendran Je Rhon Creech, 23, arrested at the Gordon Highway Inn at 1520 Gordon Highway in Augusta on warrants for accessory before the fact to a felony and criminal conspiracy.
  • Monishia Teria Courtney, 27, arrested in Florida by the West Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office on warrants for murder and criminal conspiracy.
  • Lasonya Teresa Howard, 36, arrested at 149 Horry St. in Aiken on warrants for criminal conspiracy and murder.
  • Emmanuel Lewis Oneal, 33, arrested at 1338 President Drive NW in Aiken on warrants for murder, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Oneal and Howard were taken to the Aiken County Detention Center that day and booked on their charges.

Creech was being held in Richmond County jail while Courtney was being held in West Palm Beach, Fla., pending their extradition.

Courtney was booked into Aiken County jail on Friday, records show.

Creech is still being held in Richmond County.

MORE | Like Georgia, South Carolina airport security checks yield more guns

They weren’t the first suspects arrested in the incident that killed 30-year-old North Augusta resident Craig Youmans and injured several others at the club in the 1600 block of Richland Avenue East.

Several weeks ago, Dustin Robert Williamson, of St. Matthews, was charged with murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of weapons possession.

Williamson was arrested back on Nov. 30 by the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and has been held at the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center since then.

From left: Emmanuel Oneal, Lasonya Howard, Monishia Courtney and Dustin Williamson
From left: Emmanuel Oneal, Lasonya Howard, Monishia Courtney and Dustin Williamson(WRDW)

He was arrested then in connection with the murder of Henrietta Creech, 77, that happened within hours of the nightclub shooting at a home on Highway 278 in Barnwell County.

He was charged with murder with malice and one count of weapons possession in that crime.

