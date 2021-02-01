Advertisement

SC school district offers teachers $2,000 bonuses

Empty desks in a classroom
Empty desks in a classroom(WLUC)
By Live 5 News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - An Upstate South Carolina school district is offering all its teachers and other full-time employees a $2,000 bonus.

Anderson School District 5 says it is also giving part-timers who work at least 20 hours a $1,000 bonus.

The Independent-Mail of Anderson reports the district is offering what it calls the largest bonus in the state to reward its employees and offering the extra money to new teachers hired before the next school year starts.

Officials say employees should get the bonuses by mid-February and it will cost the district about $4.5 million.

The Berkeley County School District gave its full-time teachers a $1,000 bonus and part-time employees a $500 bonus in December, district spokesperson Katie Tanner said.

Dorchester County School District 2 spokesperson Pat Raynor said the district distributed bonuses for its staff members in late January. Those bonuses included $1,000 for teachers, $500 for support staff and $250 for permanent part-time employees, said.

The Charleston County School District approved a one-time bonus of $500 for teachers and support staff at the end of September. They were distributed in early October.

