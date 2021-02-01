Advertisement

S.C. governor wants to reallocate surplus vaccines from long-term care sites

By Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants state health officials to reallocate tens of thousands of surplus COVID-19 vaccine doses.

In a letter to South Carolina’s Board of Health and Environmental Control, he asked that almost 38,000 doses be moved from the long-term care program and given to the general public.

MORE | New COVID strains in the 2-state region: What you need to know

The governor says the doses to be moved are a predicted surplus, and he wants them to be available now rather than at the end of the program.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has not made any announcement on the doses.

Here are the latest vaccine stats from over the weekend:

  • Georgia has now administered 923,000 vaccine doses. That’s about 87,000 additional shots since Friday.
  • In South Carolina, 418,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered. That’s about 55,000 more since Friday.

