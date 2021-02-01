Rescued from China meat trade, dog finds new life in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston dog owner is encouraging people in the United States to consider adopting dogs that have been rescued from meat trades in other countries.

The Humane Society of the United States says more than 30 million dogs die worldwide each year from human consumption, with a third of those dogs being killed in China.

Dog owner Misha Rackliff says this week marks one year since her dog, Emma Roo, was rescued from a meat trade in China and brought back to the United States. She says the Dalmatian arrived just days before animal imports temporarily stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rackliff says Emma arrived with injuries from the meat trade in China including no front legs and missing parts of her paws. She also says part of her tail and ears were cut off.

“After I adopted my first Dalmatian who had special needs I started doing a lot of fostering for other special needs Dalmatians,” Rackliff said. “Then I ended up adopting a senior Dalmatian and when she passed away it was about the same time that I saw Emma posted through the Dalmatian Rescue of South Florida. I guess I was ready to give love to another animal that needed it.”

Since her arrival, Emma has been through swim and massage therapy to recover.

Rackliff says the travel and rehabilitation costs were covered by the rescuing organization.

“We just try to help educate people and we are just advocating for the dogs over in China and Korea and even places in Egypt, that dogs really don’t have a place there in that society,” Rackliff said. “If we can get them here they can have nice happy lives.”

She says there are also plenty of dogs without special needs who need a home.

Emma will soon be getting a new customized 3D printed wheelchair also known as a cart to make it easier for her to get around.

The Dalmatian has reached thousands of people with her story. Emma has 12,800 followers on an Instagram page providing updates on her progress. The Instagram name is “Emma Roo Only Has Two.”

You can learn more about dog meat trade on the Humane Society of the United States’ website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.