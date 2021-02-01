Advertisement

Red Sox 2B, 2008 AL MVP Dustin Pedroia retires

FILE - In this April 11, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia follows through on...
FILE - In this April 11, 2019, file photo, Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia follows through on an RBI-single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston. Pedroia will take an &amp;quot;indefinite leave&amp;quot; in his long struggle to recover from knee trouble, putting in doubt whether he will ever play again in the majors. Boston put the longtime star on the 60-day injured list Monday, May 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File) (WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has retired.

Pedroia was the 2007 Rookie of the Year and the AL MVP in his second season. But he played in a total of nine games in the last three seasons because of a knee injury.

A three-time All-Star, Pedroia spent all 17 of his seasons with the Red Sox. He played in two World Series and collected a third ring in 2018, when he was injured. In his career, he batted .299 with 140 homers and 725 RBIs.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body camera
Georgia police chief, officer are out after racist video is revealed
Frank Johnson
‘Where is Mr. Johnson?’: Crews search for missing Wadley man
Monishia Courtney
Suspect sent from Florida after arrest in Aiken nightclub slaying
Coronavirus has been mutating.
Why new COVID-19 strains in two-state region could be ‘tip of an iceberg’
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2011 file photo, Dustin Diamond attends the SYFY premiere of "Mega...
‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond dies of cancer at 44

Latest News

Masters champion Patrick Reed drives No. 11 during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National...
Day after rules controversy, Reed wins at Torrey Pines
South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 4 South Carolina, Cooke power past Alabama 87-63
FILE - Cubs fans take photos through the locked gates at Sloan Park, the spring training site...
MLB proposes delaying start to April 28, cut to 154 games
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions...
AP sources: Lions trade Stafford to LA for Goff, draft picks