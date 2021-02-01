Red Sox 2B, 2008 AL MVP Dustin Pedroia retires

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has retired.

Pedroia was the 2007 Rookie of the Year and the AL MVP in his second season. But he played in a total of nine games in the last three seasons because of a knee injury.

A three-time All-Star, Pedroia spent all 17 of his seasons with the Red Sox. He played in two World Series and collected a third ring in 2018, when he was injured. In his career, he batted .299 with 140 homers and 725 RBIs.

