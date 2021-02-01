Advertisement

No. 4 South Carolina, Cooke power past Alabama 87-63

South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Gamecocks(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke has 12 of her 21 points in the third quarter as No. 4 South Carolina won its 18th straight over Alabama and 28th in a row over Southeastern Conference opponents with an 87-63 victory on Sunday.

Cooke and the Gamecocks struggled to find their touch early on and trailed the Crimson Tide 41-40 at the half. But Cooke got things going after the break to lead a 15-5 surge that put South Carolina in front to stay.

Alabama’s drought against the Gamecocks goes back to 2008, the season before Dawn Staley took over as coach.

