More COVID-19 relief coming for Augusta small businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An additional $1.25 million in funding is allowing Augusta-Richmond County Commission to continue their Small Business Relief program after it was initially met with a “tepid” response.

Commission gave the additional funds to the program that was started in summer 2020 to help small businesses with less than 100 employees recover from the economic damage wrought by COVID-19.

However, according to officials, several issues caused problems for people applying to benefit from the program.

“We went to work to smooth out what we believe were logistical and process barriers, and with additional funding awarded to us from HUD, developed a more robust, user-friendly process, as well as increased the amount of grants that we can award,” Hawthorne E. Welcher, Jr., director of the Augusta-Richmond County Housing & Community Development Department, said.

To apply for the program, visit AugustaSmallBusinessRelief.com or call the Augusta-Richmond County Housing & Community Development Department at 706-726-5543.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.