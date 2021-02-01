Advertisement

MLB proposes delaying start to April 28, cut to 154 games

FILE - Cubs fans take photos through the locked gates at Sloan Park, the spring training site...
FILE - Cubs fans take photos through the locked gates at Sloan Park, the spring training site of the Chicago Cubs, in Mesa, Ariz., after Major League Baseball suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule because of the coronavirus outbreak, in this Friday, March 13, 2020, file photo. The Cactus League and Arizona community leaders have asked Major League Baseball to delay the start of spring training due to coronavirus concerns just over three weeks before pitchers and catchers are supposed to report. The Cactus League made the request in a letter to Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred obtained by The Associated Press on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has proposed a one-month delay in starting spring training due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and pushing back opening day to April 28, two people familiar with the plan told The Associated Press.

The MLB plan presented to the players’ union would cut the regular season from 162 games to 154 for each team. Also, the playoffs would be expanded from 10 teams to 14, the DH would extend to the NL for the second straight season and MLB would also keep the experimental rules for seven-inning doubleheaders and starting extra innings with a runner on second base.

Players would report for spring training on March 22.

