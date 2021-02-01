Like Georgia, South Carolina airport security checks yield more guns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - While record numbers of people have stopped traveling during the coronavirus pandemic, South Carolina airports have seen an increase in firearms found in security checks, similar to the situation in Georgia .

“So there were a lot fewer passengers last year and when you take a look at the firearm numbers, the rate that we saw per passenger went way up in 2020,” Transportation Security Administration spokesman Mark Howell said of the South Carolina figures.

Nationally, the agency recovered one firearm per 99,583 passengers, But in South Carolina, that number jumps to one firearm found per every 63,517 passengers.

Charleston International Airport TSA employees found 12 undeclared firearms in checked luggage last year.

“We matched the total from two years ago in South Carolina,” Howell said. “but it is a troubling trend when you see the number of guns we see per passenger screened going up.”

Howell said it’s a trend found across many open- and concealed-carry states.

“Because most of these folks that are coming to the checkpoint, it’s like, ‘Oops, I forgot it was in my bag,’ that’s usually almost always the excuse that we get,” Howell said.

TSA leaders are urging people to remember that they must responsibly travel with a firearm. They say this includes putting guns in hard-sided cases, storing ammo separately and letting the airline know before heading to security.

If this is not done, the TSA says people can face fines between $2,000 to $10,000, civil penalties and loss of TSA pre-check privileges.

Across the river in Georgia

Transportation Security Administration officers at Georgia airports found a total of 231 firearms in carry-on luggage in 2020.

The report says each of the firearms was discovered during the routine screening of carry-on property at security checkpoints.

While all airports in Georgia had lower firearm totals overall, TSA says the rate of firearms increased significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic decreasing passenger travel across the state.

In 2020, TSA screened approximately 324 million travelers at airports nationwide. That figure represents just 39 percent of approximately 824 million screened in 2019.

TSA screened approximately 11.34 million departing travelers at Georgia airports in 2020, meaning one firearm was discovered per every 49,093 passengers screened.

Two of those were in Augusta last year.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.