Kemp touts downward virus trend but urges vigilance

By Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the Peach State is moving in the right direction when it comes to coronavirus.

A graph from the state Department of Public Health shows the seven-day moving average of daily cases is trending down.

The average is at its lowest that average has been since the middle of December.

The governor also says the percent of COVID tests yielding positive results is dropping.

MORE | Why new COVID-19 strains in two-state region could be ‘tip of an iceberg’
You can see the downward trend in this chart from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
You can see the downward trend in this chart from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

And more good news: The governor also says hospitalizations are trending downward.

To keep this up, he says we have to keep following the guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“I think this is more important than ever now with the new variants that we’re seeing and how quickly the spread is … we’ve got to continue to follow these guidelines — especially wearing a mask and social distancing — that we know work to help stop the spread.”

He noted that 923,000 people have been vaccinated in the Peach State, including more than 460,000 seniors.

