Here’s what mask mandate means for travelers in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting at midnight tonight, travelers on airplanes and public transportation like buses will be required to wear face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s a look at what CSRA residents need to know about the mandate from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Where does the new rule apply?

Anyone on airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis, ride-shares and other vessels serving the public must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth. They have to wear it while riding, when getting on and off, and in waiting areas like airports, train platforms and subway stations. Airlines already require masks and have banned more than 2,000 passengers for refusing to wear one.

What if you don’t comply?

The CDC says transportation operators have to remove people who don’t comply.

You’ll be violating federal law.

Where does the rule not apply?

Private transportation operated solely for personal, noncommercial use.

Commercial vehicles or trucks if the driver is the sole occupant.

It doesn’t apply to the military, but that’s just because the military already has the same rule.

What are the other exemptions?

While eating, drinking or taking medication for brief periods.

While communicating with a hearing-impaired person who needs to read lips.

If oxygen masks need to be worn on a plane.

If unconscious (for reasons other than sleeping), incapacitated, unable to be awakened or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

When mask removal is needed to verify identity in places like airport security checkpoints or when required by a law enforcement officer.

Children under 2 years old are exempt, as are people with a disability who cannot wear a mask, or cannot safely wear a mask, because of the disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act and people for whom wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety or job duty.

What counts as a mask?

The mask must securely cover the face and nose.

What doesn’t count as a mask?

Coverings like face shields and bandannas don’t count because they don’t fit properly over the nose and mouth.

Also not good enough are masks with exhalation valves and masks that are too big or otherwise don’t fit properly.

What does it mean locally?

At Augusta Transit, there was already a mask mandate in place, but now its federally enforced--- meaning refusal to wear a mask is in violation of federal law.

Why does the CDC say this is needed?

Preservation of human life.

Maintaining a safe and secure operating transportation system.

Curbing the transmission and spread of COVID-19.

What’s next?

The CDC is considering requiring testing of passengers on domestic flights, as is required for international travel. But the airline industry is fighting that out of fear that fewer people will fly. U.S. air travel is already down more than 60% from a year ago.

While not requiring them, Delta plans to offer at home tests to customers in the United States. Passengers would take a test prior to their departure, then take another test before their return trip.

