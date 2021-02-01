Health activists frustrated with SC’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plans

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina AARP held a discussion to challenge DHEC’s decision to roll out the vaccine on a per capita basis.

They’re arguing the rollout should factor in each county’s age demographic and social vulnerability index.

Hank Povinelli is 73, a veteran, and a cancer patient. But he still hasn’t been able to get his COVID-19 vaccine.

“I should be the head of the line,” Povinelli said.

Crystal Durden is a nurse and cares for her 89-year-old mother in law. After weeks of trying, she finally got an appointment more than an hour away in Newberry.

“We shouldn’t have to drive that far away when we have so much medical resources here in the CSRA,” Durden said.

DHEC announced they will roll out the vaccine using a simple per capita method. Each county gets doses based on their population.

Aiken County would get 1,900 a week. Edgefield would get 300. That method leaves out vulnerable populations who live in smaller counties.

“I cannot tell you how disappointed our community is and how scared our community is with the state’s actions,” Kimberly Tissot with Able South Carolina said.

Ninety-five percent of COVID-19 deaths come from people older than 50. A new AARP study shows out of 14 leading causes of COVIF morbidity, older African Americans are disproportionately affected by 12 of them.

If DHEC were to distribute vaccines not only based on population -- but also by the county demographics -- Aiken County would get 200 fewer doses every week and Edgefield, which has a higher proportion of elderly people, would get 250 more.

“We feel like these populations should be prioritized not only for their benefit, but for us to get on the other side of this global pandemic,” Sue Veer, president of Carolina Health Centers, said.

Everyone agrees -- whoever wants a shot will eventually get one. The fight remains on when, though.

DHEC says they chose the per capita model because it is the simplest and most efficient way of getting the vaccine out. They will revisit the issue at a meeting on Feb. 11.

There’s also a bill sitting in the South Carolina State Senate that would force DHEC to consider factors outside of sheer population.

