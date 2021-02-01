Georgia police chief, officer are out after racist video is revealed

HAMILTON, Ga. - The Hamilton chief of police and one patrolman are off duty after body cam footage of them at a Black Lives Matter protest shows them making racist comments.

According to the Assistant to Hamilton Mayor Julie Brown, Chief Gene Allmond and Patrolman John Brooks have both been removed from their positions with the Hamilton Police Department. Chief Allmond reportedly resigned, while Patrolman Brooks was terminated.

It was believed that the body cameras that officers were wearing at the Black Lives Matter protest in Hamilton in June 2020 were not working properly.

But last week, someone from another department went to use the cameras and discovered the memory was full, the mayor’s assistant confirmed.

When the video was downloaded, it was determined to be footage of the protest.

The recording includes the following statement:

“It seems to me like they furnished them a house to live in. They furnished them clothes to put on their back. They furnished them food to put on their table and all they had to do was ___ work. And now we give ‘em all those things and don’t have to ___ work.”

After viewing the video last week, it took Hamilton city leaders about an hour and a half to take action, letting the chief and the officer know they would be fired if they didn’t resign.

They both resigned last Monday -- and the officer was supposed to turn in his gear by Wednesday -- but he didn’t.

That’s when the city terminated him.

“After reviewing the footage I think it speaks for itself. The city, its failure to take action at that point and time uh would have been inexplicable. It had to be done,” said Ron Iddins, Hamilton city attorney.

