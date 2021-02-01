Advertisement

Georgia police chief, officer are out after racist video is revealed

Body camera
Body camera(WRDW)
By Alex Jones
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. - The Hamilton chief of police and one patrolman are off duty after body cam footage of them at a Black Lives Matter protest shows them making racist comments.

According to the Assistant to Hamilton Mayor Julie Brown, Chief Gene Allmond and Patrolman John Brooks have both been removed from their positions with the Hamilton Police Department. Chief Allmond reportedly resigned, while Patrolman Brooks was terminated.

It was believed that the body cameras that officers were wearing at the Black Lives Matter protest in Hamilton in June 2020 were not working properly.

MORE | Black Lives Matter movement nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

But last week, someone from another department went to use the cameras and discovered the memory was full, the mayor’s assistant confirmed.

When the video was downloaded, it was determined to be footage of the protest.

The recording includes the following statement:

“It seems to me like they furnished them a house to live in. They furnished them clothes to put on their back. They furnished them food to put on their table and all they had to do was ___ work. And now we give ‘em all those things and don’t have to ___ work.”

After viewing the video last week, it took Hamilton city leaders about an hour and a half to take action, letting the chief and the officer know they would be fired if they didn’t resign.

They both resigned last Monday -- and the officer was supposed to turn in his gear by Wednesday -- but he didn’t.

That’s when the city terminated him.

“After reviewing the footage I think it speaks for itself. The city, its failure to take action at that point and time uh would have been inexplicable. It had to be done,” said Ron Iddins, Hamilton city attorney.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Johnson
‘Where is Mr. Johnson?’: Crews search for missing Wadley man
Terrell Green, 33.
Man wanted by Richmond County deputies, considered armed and dangerous
Dancing Augusta resident turns 105
One of Augusta’s oldest residents has a secret to her longevity
Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner says the four victims’ bodies were not found in one room but were...
Family of four found dead in northeast Oklahoma home
For another semester, our local schools are overcoming obstacles to keep kids safe.
Is there a surge of COVID-19 cases in first weeks back in school?

Latest News

Money
More COVID-19 relief coming for Augusta small businesses
South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice
S.C. Republican punished over voting for Trump impeachment
This dog is now enjoying life in Charleston.
Rescued from China meat trade, dog finds new life in South Carolina
TSA agents reports a spike in 2020 in guns discovered in carry-on baggage.
Like Georgia, South Carolina airport security checks yield more guns