Face-to-face learning in pandemic: Weighing the pros and cons

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - While teachers and parents worry over students returning to in-person learning, some education and health experts say it’s safe.

Here’s a look at what’s happening locally:

In the first week of returning to face-to-face instruction, the Richmond County School System says 179 staff members and nearly 500 students are in quarantine, and three schools are temporarily closed.

Aiken County students are on a hybrid schedule. 112 students and employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

And in Columbia County, which operates on a five-day in-person learning model, there are 185 total cases.

Researchers from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston found about 1 percent of students and staff in the county tested positive between September and December.

But some educators say the data may not count every level of cases in schools.

The research director for SC for Ed says he’s worried many students are asymptomatic.

“I feel like it’s just got the same limitation as every data set I’ve seen in South Carolina, which it’s always based on symptomatic voluntary testing,” Steve Nuzum said.

Nuzum also pointed out another big concern-- is not every district takes the same safety measures.

He says for the data to be representative, all districts need to follow the same protocols.

What does the CDC say?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is possible for schools to safely reopen and limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Experts have been stressing the importance of in-person learning for student development and access to essential services.

In one study, CDC researchers looked at schools in Wood County, Wisconsin, that opened last fall for in-person learning.

They found that COVID transmission was 37% lower in school than it was in the surrounding community.

Experts say that’s because of precautions the school took, like mandating masks and separating children into smaller groups.

They say their findings suggest students are not necessarily at increased risk for the virus if they attend classes in-person.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and CNN