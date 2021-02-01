Evans scores 29 as Vanderbilt beats S. Carolina, snaps skid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maxwell Evans hit five 3-pointers and finished with 29 points — both season highs — and Scotty Pippen Jr. had 23 points and seven assists to help Vanderbilt beat South Carolina 93-81 to snap a six-game losing streak.

Evans went into the game having scored 52 points this season. Vanderbilt used a 20-2 run in a span of three minutes, 36 seconds to take the lead for good and make it 23-8 after a dunk by Evans with 13:55 left in the first half. AJ Lawson led South Carolina (4-6, 2-4) with 21 points.

The Commodores, who led by double figures throughout the second half, tied their season high with 21 assists, hit 13 3-pointers and outscored South Carolina 22-9 at the free-throw line.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.