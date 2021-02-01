Advertisement

Evans scores 29 as Vanderbilt beats S. Carolina, snaps skid

(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Maxwell Evans hit five 3-pointers and finished with 29 points — both season highs — and Scotty Pippen Jr. had 23 points and seven assists to help Vanderbilt beat South Carolina 93-81 to snap a six-game losing streak.

Evans went into the game having scored 52 points this season. Vanderbilt used a 20-2 run in a span of three minutes, 36 seconds to take the lead for good and make it 23-8 after a dunk by Evans with 13:55 left in the first half. AJ Lawson led South Carolina (4-6, 2-4) with 21 points.

The Commodores, who led by double figures throughout the second half, tied their season high with 21 assists, hit 13 3-pointers and outscored South Carolina 22-9 at the free-throw line.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dancing Augusta resident turns 105
Happy Birthday! One of Augusta’s oldest residents has a secret to her longevity
For another semester, our local schools are overcoming obstacles to keep kids safe.
Is there a surge in COVID-19 cases in the first weeks back in school?
Terrell Green, 33.
Man wanted by Richmond County deputies, considered armed and dangerous
Is Georgia ready for year-round daylight saving time?
Is it time for Georgia to spring forward permanently? Some lawmakers think so
Search crews took to helicopters in the sky and covered land on foot in search of 78-year-old...
‘Where is Mr. Johnson?’: Crews search for missing Wadley man

Latest News

Masters champion Patrick Reed drives No. 11 during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National...
Day after rules controversy, Reed wins at Torrey Pines
South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 4 South Carolina, Cooke power past Alabama 87-63
FILE - Cubs fans take photos through the locked gates at Sloan Park, the spring training site...
MLB proposes delaying start to April 28, cut to 154 games
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions...
AP sources: Lions trade Stafford to LA for Goff, draft picks
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball passes the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the...
Ball has career-high 27 points, Hornets top Bucks 126-114