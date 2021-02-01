Advertisement

Duke balance leaves Clemson in dust in 79-53 win

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic | AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Hurt led a balanced attack with 13 points and Duke played like a team on a mission, rolling to a 79-53 win over Clemson.

Jeremy Roach added 12 points, and Wendell Moore Jr., D.J. Steward and Mark Williams scored 11 each for the Blue Devils. Jalen Johnson had nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals. Aamir Simms, with 19 points, was the only player in double figures for the Tigers, who have lost 19 straight in at Duke.

Duke had a 17-5 lead midway through the first half and stretch it to 41-22 at the half, rattling Clemson into 30% shooting and eight turnovers that were turned into 14 points.

