Day after rules controversy, Reed wins at Torrey Pines

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Showing no effects from a rules controversy a day earlier, Patrick Reed pulled away for a five-shot victory Sunday in the Farmers Insurance Open.

Reed finished with a 4-under 68 at Torrey Pines for his ninth PGA Tour title. The controversy arose Saturday on the par-4 10th when Reed hit a 190-yard shot out of a bunker with a TV replay showing the ball bounced once before settling into the rough. Without waiting for an official, Reed picked up the ball to see if it was embedded.

Reed told the official that no one in his group, as well as a nearby volunteer, saw it bounce. He was awarded a free drop and saved par.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.