Day after rules controversy, Reed wins at Torrey Pines

Masters champion Patrick Reed drives No. 11 during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National...
Masters champion Patrick Reed drives No. 11 during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, November 12, 2020.(Logan Whitton | Logan Whitton/Augusta National)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Showing no effects from a rules controversy a day earlier, Patrick Reed pulled away for a five-shot victory Sunday in the Farmers Insurance Open.

Reed finished with a 4-under 68 at Torrey Pines for his ninth PGA Tour title. The controversy arose Saturday on the par-4 10th when Reed hit a 190-yard shot out of a bunker with a TV replay showing the ball bounced once before settling into the rough. Without waiting for an official, Reed picked up the ball to see if it was embedded.

Reed told the official that no one in his group, as well as a nearby volunteer, saw it bounce. He was awarded a free drop and saved par.

