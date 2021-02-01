Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Patchy fog, breezy NW winds, and cloudy skies start off this morning. Clouds will linger much of the day today, and it will be on the chilly side with highs struggling to hit the 50 degree mark. Winds will be from the northwest at 6 to 12 mph. A few light wraparound showers are possible in the afternoon, primality in eastern portions of the region.

The first week of February gets off to a cooler than average start with highs in the middle 50s Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s. A warming trend could be toward the end of the week into next weekend with highs climbing into the middle 60s Friday and Saturday, but another cold front is poised to bring more rain to our area Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.