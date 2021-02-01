CSRA testing sites this week in South Carolina

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you need to get tested for COVID-19, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has pop-up clinics in our area almost every day.

Here’s a look at what DHEC’s got planned:

Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Barnwell Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell

Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Edgefield Health Department., 21 Star Road, Edgefield

Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., sponsored by DHEC, Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Highway, Saluda

DHEC partner testing sites:

Every day except Tuesday, 1-6 p.m., sponsored by RRT, USC Aiken convocation parking kot, 2049 Champion Way, Graniteville

Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by WellHealth, Blackville Library, 19420 Solomon Blatt Ave., Blackville

Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., sponsored by RRT, DMV, 1711 Ascauga Lake Road, North Augusta

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to noon, sponsored by Luxor (appointment preferred call 803-282-9481), Essential Health and Wellness, 616 Edgefield Road, North Augusta

Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., sponsored by HMHSC/MUSC, Edgefield Health Department, 21 Star Road, Edgefield

Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., sponsored by HMHSC/MUSC, Salem Baptist Church, 2226 Denny Highway, Saluda

