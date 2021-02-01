Convict is refused a new trial in 2011 Wadley double-murder case

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Supreme Court affirmed a lower court’s decision not to grant a new trial in a 2011 Jefferson County double-murder case.

Willie Kitchens was found guilty in March 2014 in the stabbing deaths of Corey Kemp and Melanie Troupe.

The victims’ bodies were found in Troupe’s Wadley home after rescue crews were called to a fire there. Kemp was Troupe’s boyfriend, and Kitchens lived across the street.

The trial took place in Richmond County after Kitchens moved for a change of venue.

The jury found Kitchens guilty of two counts of malice murder, one count of burglary, armed robbery, two counts of false imprisonment, arson in the first degree, criminal damage to property in the first degree and attempted rape as a lesser included offense of rape. He was found not guilty of the remaining charges.

In his appeal, Kitchens had contended the trial court erred in allowing a witness to offer hearsay testimony that he was responsible for the crimes.

The trial court denied his motion for new trial on April 3, and he took that to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court unanimously found any error harmless “in light of the strong evidence of Appellant’s guilt.”

