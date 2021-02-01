Advertisement

Ball has career-high 27 points, Hornets top Bucks 126-114

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball passes the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the...
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball passes the ball against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman | AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored a career-high 27 points and had nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets handed the Milwaukee Bucks their second loss in two nights, 126-114 on Friday.

Gordon Hayward added 27 points, Malik Monk had 18 and Cody Zeller chipped in with a career-best 15 rebounds to help the Hornets beat the Pacers and Bucks on back-to-back nights. Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 34 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dancing Augusta resident turns 105
Happy Birthday! One of Augusta’s oldest residents has a secret to her longevity
For another semester, our local schools are overcoming obstacles to keep kids safe.
Is there a surge in COVID-19 cases in the first weeks back in school?
Terrell Green, 33.
Man wanted by Richmond County deputies, considered armed and dangerous
Is Georgia ready for year-round daylight saving time?
Is it time for Georgia to spring forward permanently? Some lawmakers think so
Search crews took to helicopters in the sky and covered land on foot in search of 78-year-old...
‘Where is Mr. Johnson?’: Crews search for missing Wadley man

Latest News

Masters champion Patrick Reed drives No. 11 during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National...
Day after rules controversy, Reed wins at Torrey Pines
South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 4 South Carolina, Cooke power past Alabama 87-63
FILE - Cubs fans take photos through the locked gates at Sloan Park, the spring training site...
MLB proposes delaying start to April 28, cut to 154 games
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions...
AP sources: Lions trade Stafford to LA for Goff, draft picks