AU Health prepping COVID-19 vaccine for Aiken Tech

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University Health will be providing a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccines for Aiken Technical College.

AU Health officials tell us they received 1,000 doses of the vaccine from DHEC.

The hospital will begin scheduling appointments for Wednesday for those who are eligible to receive the vaccine.

You can register and apply to receive the vaccine here.

These vaccinations will be administered at Aiken Technical College’s Gregg-Graniteville Student Activities Center (900 Building) at 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway.

In South Carolina, state health officials have placed the state in Phase 1A of their vaccine rollout plan.

That phase of the plan includes state residents aged 70+ and admitted hospital patients aged 65+.

