As local students struggle in pandemic, tutoring business booms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When schools closed down in March and the nationwide shutdown had just begun, tutor and prekindergarten teacher Donjinia Moore believed that like many businesses, hers would suffer.

Instead, her tutoring business is thriving.

“Just really started out with like 20 kids,” said the owner of C.M. Moore In-Home Tutoring. “And once the pandemic hit, this August we went to like 55 kids.”

She said many of her clients are elementary schoolers struggling with reading and trying to keep up in the chaos of a pandemic.

“And it’s just, with all the things going on, it’s like school will be open, a week later school is closed. So the kids are falling behind,” Moore said.

Parents said it’s a way to make sure their kids are staying on track.

“He really struggled last year at the end of the year when school shut down,” Columbia County parent Michelle Adams said of her son. “He was making good grades before that, and he really felt isolated and just did not want to do the work. It was really difficult.”

Adams now uses an online tutoring service for her son after realizing the pandemic seemed to set him behind.

“I just felt like he wasn’t reading on a second-grade level she said. “He was struggling. ... He was just struggling.”

And other parents have advice if you think it’s time to seek extra help.

“Don’t wait,” Richmond County parent Penny Nixon said. “If you see your child’s grades are slipping, or they show any signs of being behind or not catching on as fast, seek help immediately. It makes a big, big difference.”

