Artists collaborate to showcase Augusta’s black history through art

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mural at the Wallace Branch Library was created in 2019, mapping out points of interest within Augusta’s Gold Blocks historic area.

It’s just one of the projects created to keep Augusta’s black history alive through art.

“Unfortunately, we have lost a lot of the original structures in the Laney Walker-Bethlehem corridor. They’ve just been torn down over the years,” historian Corey Rogers with the Lucy Craft Laney Museum said.

The history you don’t hear about too often is now being told through art.

“It’s not stories that are told only within a small group of people, it’s a story that’s now being shared with everyone,” Pax Bobrow, project manager of the Greater Augusta Arts Council, said.

The Laney-Walker area was once known as the Golden Blocks. Now the collective efforts of the Lucy Craft Laney Museum and Greater Augusta Arts Council are finding a way to tell that story.

“These African-American entrepreneurs were able to thrive. With the backdrop of segregation, large over the South in the country at the time. So, using that as our template we decided to initiate a public art project focused and designed around the Golden Blocks,” Bobrow said.

Using the work of local artists, the $20,000 Golden Blocks Art Project illustrates the story of the once-thriving black business community

“All of your businesses and you had your lawyers, and you had your doctors, and you had your educational institutions, and your churches and public art gives us that vehicle to tell those stories and keep them alive for future generations,” Rogers said.

Phase one looked at businesses, and phase two will focus on historic educational institutions.

“This is our way to use our culture. Use our history to set us apart from other cities by channeling that history and culture into public art,” Rogers said.

Both Corey and Pax say this project has no specific end goal. They want to see it go as far as possible and inspire similar projects in the city.

They are looking for two local artists to participate in phase two. The artists selected will get a $7,000 stipend. Interested applicants can contact Bobrow at pax@augustaarts.com for more information.

