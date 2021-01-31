Advertisement

‘Where is Mr. Johnson?’: Crews search for missing Wadley man

By Celeste Springer
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wadley, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Search crews took to helicopters in the sky and covered land on foot in search of 78-year-old Frank Johnson.

Police say details about his disappearance are slim. He was last seen on January 19th, and was reported missing a day later on the 20th.

“Our police department took immediate action in trying to locate him. We got our volunteer firefighters to come out and we all set up a perimeter and began searching for Mr. Johnson,” said Wadley Police Chief Tommie Walker.

Police only have a grainy voter ID and a video of him outside of a local bank to help identify him.

Friends and family say each day he isn’t home is another day he’s gone without his insulin.

“Frank was a nice man, nice man. He’d give the shirt off his back to help anybody,” said his friend Anthony White. “He got a little dementia in him now and we just want him home.”

The small town took to the streets in hopes of finding him. Police say Johnson walked with a cane, and don’t believe he’d be able to get very far on his own.

“This hits hard because everybody sees Mr. Frank. We see him when he walks to the drug store, post office,” said Wadley Mayor Harold Moore. “So it definitely hits home when one of our own is missing or anything happens because it’s just like our neighbor. Like a family member.”

The community split into different groups and began covering ground, but their purpose was unified.

“That’s one of the things I love about this small community. People care, they love,” said Mayor Moore.

Family remains hopeful with a single goal in mind.

“I want him home. Home and safe,” said his daughter Frances Williams.

But as the search wrapped up, he was still nowhere to be found, leaving a stinging question in the hearts of the small town: Where is Mr. Johnson?

Police say Frank Johnson could have tried to head towards Clarkesville, Georgia where some of his family lives. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Wadley police at (478)252-9401.

