Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures Sunday morning were about 20 degrees warmer than they were Saturday with morning temperatures in the 40s and even 50s, but rain will persist most of the day Sunday, before drier and chilly conditions build in Monday.

Sunday will be a very wet day as a frontal system passes through the region. The heaviest rain will occur during the late morning and afternoon hours Sunday with temperatures hovering in the middle to upper 50s for highs. It will be a fairly breezy day as well with southerly winds gusting to around 15 mph at times.

The heaviest rain passes east of the CSRA Sunday night, but a few showers will linger through the overnight hours into early Monday. Clouds will linger much of the day Monday, and it will be on the chilly side with highs struggling to hit the 50 degree mark. Winds will be from the northwest at 6 to 11 mph.

The first week of February gets off to a cooler than average start with highs in the middle 50s Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s. A warming trend could be toward the end of the week into next weekend with highs climbing into the middle 60s Friday and Saturday, but another cold front is poised to bring more rain to our area Saturday.

