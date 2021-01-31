Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Anthony Carpino

Heavy Rain Ending This Evening | Cooler and Drier Monday
11:30 pm Tonight
11:30 pm Tonight
By Anthony Carpino
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures today have been on a rollercoaster ride thanks to cold air damming against the mountains of North Georgia and South Carolina. We ended up seeing our high temperatures around 11:00 this morning in the upper 50s. But as we continued through the day the warmer air was forced south cooling down the temperatures from Augusta northward. As of 4:30 pm temperatures are in the low 40s at the lake but near 60 degrees in Sylvania.

There's a 20 degree temperature range this afternoon across the region.
There's a 20 degree temperature range this afternoon across the region.(WRDW)

This boundary will slowly continue to sink south this evening with lows expected to be near 40 in Augusta by morning. Cooler temperatures are likely north of I-20 with warmer conditions south of Augusta. The heaviest of the rain will be ending around 7pm. A lull in shower activity will be possible from 7pm - 10pm then a second wave of showers is possible after 10pm and lasting into the early hours of Monday.

Caption

Clouds will linger much of the day Monday, and it will be on the chilly side with highs struggling to hit the 50 degree mark. Winds will be from the northwest at 9 to 12 mph. A few light wraparound showers are possible in the afternoon, primality in eastern portions of the region.

Forecasted high temperatures Monday afternoon.
Forecasted high temperatures Monday afternoon.(WRDW)

The first week of February gets off to a cooler than average start with highs in the middle 50s Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight low temperatures in the upper 20s. A warming trend could be toward the end of the week into next weekend with highs climbing into the middle 60s Friday and Saturday, but another cold front is poised to bring more rain to our area Saturday.

