Augusta Arts Council, Lucy Craft Laney Museum search for local artists for Golden Blocks project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta Arts Council and the Lucy Craft Laney Museum are looking for two local artists to help them with a project that will bring knowledge from the museum into the Laney Walker and Bethlehem communities.

It’s called the “Golden Blocks Project” in reference to the historic nickname of the neighborhoods around Laney Walker Boulevard, that served as the heart of Augusta’s Black business community during segregation.

The project will create public art that references historical and cultural significance to the Laney Walker area. It is currently in its second phase, which will focus on the schools that could be found in the communities during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Artisits may utilize visual art, performance, and/or word craft to create their work. Eligible artists must be 18 years or older and visit the Lucy Craft Laney Museum to understand its mission and resources. They must also familiarize themselves with the surrounding area.

The two artists selected will receive $7,000 stipends.

Artists can apply to be a part of the project by emailing the project manager, Pax Babrow, at pax@augustaarts.com.

