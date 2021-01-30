Advertisement

WATCH: Georgia Aquarium releases rescued sea turtles

By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last several weeks, the Georgia Aquarium had been caring for four loggerhead sea turtles.

This past Monday, those four previously cold-stunned turtles were released back into the ocean off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, after a clean bill of health.

These cold-stunned loggerheads came into the temporary care of the aquarium after being rescued off the coast of Cape Cod back in December. The aquarium teams gave them a warm place to stay and cared for them behind-the-scenes until they were deemed healthy enough to be released.

See their arrival, check-ups, and care eventually leading up to their release below, courtesy of the Georgia Aquarium!

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
Three Richmond County schools transition to home learning due to virus
Here is what we found in the inspection reports for Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road.
What we found in the inspection reports of the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
First 2 U.S. cases of South African COVID-19 strain found in South Carolina
Crime scene tape. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Suspect arrested after 71-year-old man shot in Aiken
Residents told to leave Motel 6 in Augusta
What caused residents to be pushed out of an Augusta Motel 6?

Latest News

Employees gather outside of the Foundation Food Group site Thursday, Jan 28, 2021, in...
Workers escaped deadly leak by going through nitrogen fog
Dancing Augusta resident turns 105
Happy Birthday! One of Augusta’s oldest residents has a secret to her longevity
Dancing Augusta resident turns 105
Dancing Augusta resident turns 105
AU grad awarded for COVID-19 illustration
AU grad awarded for COVID-19 illustration