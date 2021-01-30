WATCH: Georgia Aquarium releases rescued sea turtles

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the last several weeks, the Georgia Aquarium had been caring for four loggerhead sea turtles.

This past Monday, those four previously cold-stunned turtles were released back into the ocean off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida, after a clean bill of health.

These cold-stunned loggerheads came into the temporary care of the aquarium after being rescued off the coast of Cape Cod back in December. The aquarium teams gave them a warm place to stay and cared for them behind-the-scenes until they were deemed healthy enough to be released.

See their arrival, check-ups, and care eventually leading up to their release below, courtesy of the Georgia Aquarium!

