Rides, food, and games return to the Aiken fairgrounds next month!

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - After the popularity of Aiken Fall Fest, Reithoffer Shows returns to the fairgrounds for some festival fun for this February.

From Feb. 18 to 28, the new Aiken Fest will have more than 20 of its most popular rides, plenty of food vendors, and prizes to win at the games.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closing is crowd dependent.

The gate entrance fee with no rides will be $5 and free for children age 5 and younger.

The fee for entry and unlimited rides sits at $20 during the week, and $25 on Saturday and Sunday for all ages. There will also be ticket stands inside for individual ride purchases.

As for keeping everyone safe, Reithoffer Shows will be implementing the same guidelines as before:

Check guests’ temperatures upon entrance.

Recommend masks (masks are recommended but not required).

Encourage social distancing.

Provide lots of hand-sanitizing stations.

Sanitize rides on a regular schedule.

Use touchless technology for credit card purchases.

Modify seating on rides to maintain social distancing.

For more information about the new Aiken Fest, visit AikenFestival.com.

