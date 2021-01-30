Advertisement

Richmond County School System hosts virtual winter career fair

The Richmond County School System will host a virtual winter career fair in February.
The Richmond County School System will host a virtual winter career fair in February.(Source: RCSS)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:02 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System (RCSS) is hosting a virtual career fair from February 1-28 to fill positions for the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants can visit the hiring index for a list of open positions and complete instructions to start the application online.

“Our instructional and support employees consistently demonstrate their talent, resilience, and innovation in response to the demands of the pandemic,” Dr. Cecil Clark, Richmond County School System Chief Human Resources Officer said, in the release. “This career fair gives the school system an opportunity to grow our team and fill vacancies from employee retirement and relocation.”

Applicants should contact Crystal Walden at WaldeCr@boe.richmond.k12.ga.us for more information or if they need assistance.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
Three Richmond County schools transition to home learning due to virus
Here is what we found in the inspection reports for Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road.
What we found in the inspection reports of the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
First 2 U.S. cases of South African COVID-19 strain found in South Carolina
Crime scene tape. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Suspect arrested after 71-year-old man shot in Aiken
Residents told to leave Motel 6 in Augusta
What caused residents to be pushed out of an Augusta Motel 6?

Latest News

Rides, food, and games return to the Aiken fairgrounds next month!
Rides, food, and games return to the Aiken fairgrounds next month
Over the last several weeks, the Georgia Aquarium had been caring for four loggerhead sea...
WATCH: Georgia Aquarium releases rescued sea turtles
Gov. Kemp: Georgia Lottery raises over $731M for HOPE, Pre-K
Gov. Kemp: Georgia Lottery raises over $731M for HOPE, Pre-K
Employees gather outside of the Foundation Food Group site Thursday, Jan 28, 2021, in...
Workers escaped deadly leak by going through nitrogen fog