Richmond County School System hosts virtual winter career fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System (RCSS) is hosting a virtual career fair from February 1-28 to fill positions for the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants can visit the hiring index for a list of open positions and complete instructions to start the application online.

“Our instructional and support employees consistently demonstrate their talent, resilience, and innovation in response to the demands of the pandemic,” Dr. Cecil Clark, Richmond County School System Chief Human Resources Officer said, in the release. “This career fair gives the school system an opportunity to grow our team and fill vacancies from employee retirement and relocation.”

Applicants should contact Crystal Walden at WaldeCr@boe.richmond.k12.ga.us for more information or if they need assistance.

