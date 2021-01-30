Advertisement

N.J. amusement park fire sends smoke billowing, damages building

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (AP) — A fire at an amusement park on the New Jersey shore sent dramatic smoke billowing across the skyline and severely damaged a building.

No injuries were reported in Saturday morning’s blaze at Playland’s Castaway Cove in Ocean City.

An official says the fire was in the building that houses the park’s arcade, offices and two restaurants.

The building was empty at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Spokesperson Doug Bergen says a boardwalk didn’t appear damaged. But he says access to the surrounding area will be temporarily blocked.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is what we found in the inspection reports for Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road.
What we found in the inspection reports of the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road
Korbynn Jevon Jackson
Suspect accused of trespassing, bringing gun onto grounds of Augusta high school
A Georgia medical center has been suspended from COVID-19 vaccine program by the Department of...
How is Georgia deciding and enforcing who gets COVID-19 first?
Is Georgia ready for year-round daylight saving time?
Is it time for Georgia to spring forward permanently? Some lawmakers think so
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
I-TEAM Update: DPH names counties with COVID-19 variant cases

Latest News

MCG graduate Alissa Eckert created the graphic design seen round the world, and recently won an...
AU grad awarded for COVID-19 illustration - clipped version
A four-alarm fire erupts at the boardwalk in Ocean City, damaging an amusement park. (Source:...
Four-alarm fire damages New Jersey amusement park
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan....
Federal conspiracy charges for 2 Proud Boys in Capitol riot
Rep. Stephen Lynch, who is vaccinated for Covid-19, has tested positive for virus.
Vaccinated Mass. congressman tests positive for virus