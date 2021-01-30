Advertisement

Man wanted by Richmond County deputies, considered armed and dangerous

Terrell Green, 33.
Terrell Green, 33.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man wanted for several charges.

Terrell Green, 33, is wanted for charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, theft by taking, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Deputies say that the crime occurred on the 900 block of Parks Avenue on Jan. 29.

He is 5′5, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He is also to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Green, use caution, and contact Inv. Britney Jones 706-821-4850, or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

