Is there a surge in COVID-19 cases in the first weeks back in school?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For another semester, our local schools are overcoming obstacles to keep kids safe.

“We transitioned three schools to learn at home based on staff absences and staff impact of coronavirus in those schools,” Lynthia Ross with the Richmond County School System said.

Going into Christmas Break, Richmond County had eight schools learning from home.

For the first week back in-person, they reported that 179 school staff members were in quarantine, out of more than 4,000 total employees. Even yet, three schools had to close the doors.

“Safety is also just making sure that we’re able to staff, the schools appropriately,” Ross said.

The start of school in January looked different for most of our local counties.

Aiken County started back on a hybrid schedule after the holiday season ended. This week, they reported 71 student COVID-19 cases and 41 staff cases.

Columbia County schools went straight back to five days a week in-person learning. They reported 134 student cases and 51 staff cases, just slightly over one percent.

“...We expect to have cases of coronavirus, we’re still in the midst of the pandemic,” Ross said.

And for every case, there’s a new person quarantining to match.

Richmond County currently has nearly 500 students quarantined. For comparison, before the Christmas Break, they had 1,500 students in quarantine.

As the vaccine rollout continues, the hope is that students will soon enough get to spend more time in the classroom.

“As plans, develop, and progress to make the vaccine available for teachers, we’ll work closely with our partners in public health to ensure that they are also able to get the vaccine, and have access for those teachers who choose to take the vaccine,” Ross said.

Each district has its own plan for changing learning schedules:

Richmond County will continue to deciding based on individual schools or community spread.

Aiken County Schools superintendent has the power to close individual schools if needed.

And Columbia County has yet to close one school.

