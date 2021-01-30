Advertisement

Is there a surge in COVID-19 cases in the first weeks back in school?

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For another semester, our local schools are overcoming obstacles to keep kids safe.

“We transitioned three schools to learn at home based on staff absences and staff impact of coronavirus in those schools,” Lynthia Ross with the Richmond County School System said.

Going into Christmas Break, Richmond County had eight schools learning from home.

For the first week back in-person, they reported that 179 school staff members were in quarantine, out of more than 4,000 total employees. Even yet, three schools had to close the doors.

“Safety is also just making sure that we’re able to staff, the schools appropriately,” Ross said.

The start of school in January looked different for most of our local counties.

Aiken County started back on a hybrid schedule after the holiday season ended. This week, they reported 71 student COVID-19 cases and 41 staff cases.

Columbia County schools went straight back to five days a week in-person learning. They reported 134 student cases and 51 staff cases, just slightly over one percent.

“...We expect to have cases of coronavirus, we’re still in the midst of the pandemic,” Ross said.

And for every case, there’s a new person quarantining to match.

Richmond County currently has nearly 500 students quarantined. For comparison, before the Christmas Break, they had 1,500 students in quarantine.

As the vaccine rollout continues, the hope is that students will soon enough get to spend more time in the classroom.

“As plans, develop, and progress to make the vaccine available for teachers, we’ll work closely with our partners in public health to ensure that they are also able to get the vaccine, and have access for those teachers who choose to take the vaccine,” Ross said.

Each district has its own plan for changing learning schedules:

Richmond County will continue to deciding based on individual schools or community spread.

Aiken County Schools superintendent has the power to close individual schools if needed.

And Columbia County has yet to close one school.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
Three Richmond County schools transition to home learning due to virus
Here is what we found in the inspection reports for Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road.
What we found in the inspection reports of the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
First 2 U.S. cases of South African COVID-19 strain found in South Carolina
Crime scene tape. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Suspect arrested after 71-year-old man shot in Aiken
Residents told to leave Motel 6 in Augusta
What caused residents to be pushed out of an Augusta Motel 6?

Latest News

Starting a new semester in the same pandemic
Starting a new semester in the same pandemic
The Richmond County School System will host a virtual winter career fair in February.
Richmond County School System hosts virtual winter career fair
Rides, food, and games return to the Aiken fairgrounds next month!
Rides, food, and games return to the Aiken fairgrounds next month
Over the last several weeks, the Georgia Aquarium had been caring for four loggerhead sea...
WATCH: Georgia Aquarium releases rescued sea turtles