Columbia Co. deputies: information needed in series of car break-ins

Deputies need help identifying the subject (s) above after several vehicles were broken into.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 9:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are asking the public for tips after several vehicles were broken into in the Belglade subdivison in Columbia County.

Several vehicles were entered into at the Belglade subdivision on Jan. 28, with at least one gun being stolen from a pickup truck.

Deputies think there may be two suspects. A doorbell camera captured a picture of one suspect at a home on Belglade Road.

Most of the break-ins occurred on Caliburn Way and Belglade Road.

If you have any information that can help this investigation, you can call the sheriff’s office at (706) 541-2800.

