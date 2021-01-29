What we found in the inspection reports of the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Rd

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We asked the Augusta Planning and Development Code Enforcement Division about what shut down the Motel 6 on Boy Scout Road.

On January 26, roughly 30 to 40 residents were evacuated from the Motel 6 by hotel management.

After submitting an open records request, News 12 obtained documents from the hotel’s most recent code enforcement inspection.

This inspection was dated January 7, 2021.

Code enforcement found rotten floor support and ceiling damage on the first and second floors of the hotel and gave the hotel instruction to have the problems evaluated.

The hotel violated numerous safety codes: “Structure in danger of failure or collapse which endangers life”, “Replace rotting wood,” “Structure is found to be dangerous to life, health, property or safety of the public,” and “Structural members damaged due to decay, deterioration, water damage, or fire causing building to be unsafe.”

Code enforcement gave the hotel seven days from the date the letter was received to take appropriate action to bring the property into compliance with repairs. If those changes were not made, code enforcement would condemn the property.

