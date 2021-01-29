Advertisement

Volunteer search set for missing Wadley 78-year-old

Frank Johnson
Frank Johnson(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wadley police will hold a volunteer community search Saturday to help find an 78-year-old man who’s been missing for more than a week,

Frank Johnson was reported missing Jan. 20 after not being seen since the night before at his Bell Court residence in the Jefferson County community.

He suffers from diabetes and dementia and left his home without his daily medication, according to police.

He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds, Authorities released an image of him.

The community search will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Participants should meet at Railroad Street and Foster Circle.

Anyone with information is urged to call 478-252-9401.

