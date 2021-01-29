Advertisement

Trainee shot, seriously injured at Fort Jackson

Photo of the main gate at Fort Jackson, S.C. courtesy of U.S. Army
Photo of the main gate at Fort Jackson, S.C. courtesy of U.S. Army(WTVY News 4)
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An active duty basic combat trainee was “very seriously injured” in a shooting at Fort Jackson, officials said.

It happened Friday as the trainee’s unit was preparing for training.

The trainee has not been identified, but leaders said other trainees will get to communicate with their families in the next 24 hours.

Crews rushed the trainee to a hospital for treatment.

“It is dreadfully unfortunate to apprise the community about a very serious injury to one of our trainees in basic combat training today,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “Very grateful for the critical care and services provided by EMS and medical professionals today, as we continue to provide support to the trainee’s family and teammates.”

Officials said there’s an investigation underway on what caused the shooting.

The base will provide more information 24 hours after the trainee’s family has been informed.

Officials said the trainee’s unit has paused training to provide “resiliency teams, chaplains, and behavioral health specialists to assist cadre and fellow trainees as they address, cope, and manage the effects that follow a traumatic experience.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County school bus
Three Richmond County schools transition to home learning due to virus
A microscopic look at coronavirus cells.
First 2 U.S. cases of South African COVID-19 strain found in South Carolina
Crime scene tape. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Suspect arrested after 71-year-old man shot in Aiken
Residents told to leave Motel 6 in Augusta
What caused residents to be pushed out of an Augusta Motel 6?
COVID-19 vaccine
Ga. educators plead for vaccine — and clinic that gave them shots gets suspended

Latest News

Frank Johnson
Volunteer search set for missing Wadley 78-year-old
The hotline has more than 200 operators to help the public with questions about the vaccine....
South Carolina launches new COVID-19 vaccine hotline
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, is a disease associated with the...
South Carolina sees first death from COVID condition that affects kids
Is Georgia ready for year-round daylight saving time?
Is it time for Georgia to spring forward permanently? Some lawmakers think so