Trainee shot, seriously injured at Fort Jackson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An active duty basic combat trainee was “very seriously injured” in a shooting at Fort Jackson, officials said.

It happened Friday as the trainee’s unit was preparing for training.

The trainee has not been identified, but leaders said other trainees will get to communicate with their families in the next 24 hours.

Crews rushed the trainee to a hospital for treatment.

“It is dreadfully unfortunate to apprise the community about a very serious injury to one of our trainees in basic combat training today,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “Very grateful for the critical care and services provided by EMS and medical professionals today, as we continue to provide support to the trainee’s family and teammates.”

Officials said there’s an investigation underway on what caused the shooting.

The base will provide more information 24 hours after the trainee’s family has been informed.

Officials said the trainee’s unit has paused training to provide “resiliency teams, chaplains, and behavioral health specialists to assist cadre and fellow trainees as they address, cope, and manage the effects that follow a traumatic experience.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.