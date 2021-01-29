Topgolf Live Stadium Tour Set To Arrive In Sanford Stadium

ATHENS, Ga. --- Sanford Stadium will be home to the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour in June, according to an announcement from the UGA Athletic Association on Thursday.

Topgolf Live brings an immersive golf experience to Sanford Stadium and more of the country’s other most beloved venues. The series enables players to tee it up inside the stadium, hitting golf balls into on-field, glowing targets placed between 60 and 140 yards from the tee box. Toptracer technology accurately traces the flight path of golf balls, instantly scoring every shot in an interactive, in-stadium game, designed for all skill levels.

“We are excited to offer a brand new experience within the confines of our iconic Sanford Stadium,” said J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks. “We have been working on ideas for people to enjoy and experience everything that Athens and our facilities offer, and we believe this is a big step towards doing just that. Similar to the first-ever concert we had in Sanford with Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan in 2013, this is another opportunity for us to showcase a stadium that we believe is second to none.”

The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour is scheduled to arrive in Sanford Stadium on June 18-23. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, Feb. 4 on http://topgolflive.com/. Tee times are reserved in

one-hour increments. Prices start at $80 for player tickets and $40 for students. NCAA rules prohibit bringing a high school aged non-family member as a guest.

Premium tickets, which are available for $175, include access to drink tickets, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat provided by Black Clover, a complimentary Topgolf Lifetime Membership and a game play voucher, redeemable at any U.S. Topgolf location, excluding Topgolf Las Vegas.

The 2021 lineup follows Topgolf Live events that have previously taken place worldwide at venues including Soldier Field, National’s Park, Chase Field, Oracle Park, and many more. Eight collegiate stadiums and six professional stadiums are scheduled to play host to Topgolf Live events between February and the end of the year.

Protocols from COVID-19 will also be taken into account. Bays will need to be purchased as a group of six to avoid mixing of parties. There will be mandated temperature checks for anyone entering the event area, social distance rules throughout the venue, disinfected golf clubs, tables and hitting bays between tee times, washed balls after each round of play and hand sanitizer stations.

