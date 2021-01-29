Tanaka leaves Yankees, rejoins former team to pitch in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Masahiro Tanaka is leaving the New York Yankees after seven seasons and returning to Japan to pitch for his former team. Tanaka has signed a two-year contract with the Rakuten Eagles.

The club did not provide financial details but local media reports say it is worth almost $9 million annually. The 32-year-old Tanaka was a two-time All-Star with the Yankees and became a free agent after last season.

The Yankees recently added two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber and traded for Pittsburgh pitcher Jameson Taillon. New York appeared to have no room for Tanaka in its 2021 rotation and didn’t appear to be trying to re-sign him.

