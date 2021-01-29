Advertisement

Suspect accused of trespassing, bringing gun onto grounds of Augusta high school

Korbynn Jevon Jackson
Korbynn Jevon Jackson(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:47 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a man suspected of criminal trespassing and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

Korbynn Jevon Jackson, 18, is wanted in connection with an incident that occurred around 2:40 p.m. Thursday at Westside High School, 1002 Patriots Way.

Jackson, described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Investigator Randall Amos or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1093 or 706-821-1020.

